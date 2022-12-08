Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 8,421,942 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,684,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,421,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 13.89% of Hologic worth $2,403,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 56.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Hologic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,684. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.92.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.