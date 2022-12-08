Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Prologis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Prologis Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLD traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.33. The stock has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

