Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.52 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00026792 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $82.46 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010844 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00048677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00020966 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00237454 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003737 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.60776292 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4,491,296.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

