Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT Raised to $164.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RXDX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 165.7 %

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $95.80 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $111.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,857 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 792,620 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 328,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

