ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Position Boosted by CMC Financial Group

CMC Financial Group increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,769 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 3.6% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 42.3% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

