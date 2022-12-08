Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $4,962,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,477,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

