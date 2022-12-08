Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 578,901 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,797,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 578,901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $163,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 99.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
T has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
