Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,698,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Comcast worth $262,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,380,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

