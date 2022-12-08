Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,068,442 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,586,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068,442 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of ConocoPhillips worth $232,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

COP stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.80. 48,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,127. The company has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average is $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.