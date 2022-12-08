Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 89,068 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,838,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $441,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,948. The company has a market cap of $280.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $110.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

