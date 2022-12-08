Prudential Financial Inc. Has $509.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.62% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $509,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

