Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 451,078 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,078 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Prologis worth $385,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 101.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 56.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.27.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.