Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 78,656 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,313,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $207,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 48,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,337. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

