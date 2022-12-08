Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 60,839 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,596 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 60,839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Salesforce worth $175,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,622 shares of company stock worth $30,523,135. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.03. The stock had a trading volume of 204,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,821,985. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.02 and a 12 month high of $270.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a PE ratio of 466.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.61.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.