Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,686,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $301,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Bank of America by 124.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 36,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 19.0% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Bank of America by 2,176.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 313,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 328,897 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 52.2% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,872,032. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $263.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

