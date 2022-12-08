Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.12% of Linde worth $168,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Linde by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Linde by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.12. 2,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,755. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $164.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

