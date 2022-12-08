Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 913,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.4% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Accenture were worth $253,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.55. 6,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,745. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

