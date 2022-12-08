Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $186.44 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.20% of BlackRock worth $186,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BLK traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $710.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $652.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.64. The stock has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $933.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

