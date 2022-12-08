Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $47.64 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.13% of Block worth $47,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Block by 42.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 391.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,066,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Block by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,034,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,034,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,073 shares of company stock worth $23,095,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.68.

SQ traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.72. 62,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,359,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $195.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

