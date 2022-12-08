Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $67.21 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $67,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $41,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.08.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $373.59. 28,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.08. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $436.38.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

