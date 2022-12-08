Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 947.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085,785 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $57,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

