Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 422 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.18% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $126,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 207,196 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,808 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,784 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.84 on Thursday, hitting $322.42. 8,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,548. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $203.73 and a one year high of $323.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.28. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

