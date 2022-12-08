Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $101,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $834.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,219. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $796.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $716.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

