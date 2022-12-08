Public Investment Fund Purchases New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,498,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,470,000. Datadog accounts for approximately 1.0% of Public Investment Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Public Investment Fund owned approximately 1.42% of Datadog at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $204,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 353.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after buying an additional 964,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog Stock Up 7.9 %

DDOG stock traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 73,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,367. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,463.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.44. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,418.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 200,161 shares valued at $15,282,919. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

