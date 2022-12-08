Public Investment Fund Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Public Investment Fund decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 327,508 shares during the quarter. Public Investment Fund owned about 0.06% of Visa worth $216,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,736,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. now owns 28,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of V stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.09. 31,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,183,433. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $395.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

