Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.11 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $98.10 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X (New) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $922.00 or 0.05474800 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00504094 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,078.87 or 0.30131181 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.37698465 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $4,654,339.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.