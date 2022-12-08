Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires 44,089 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 266.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,089 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises 0.8% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,283. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $282.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $2,194,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $2,194,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,930 shares of company stock worth $29,059,240. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

