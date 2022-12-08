Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires 44,089 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 266.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,089 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises 0.8% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %
UTHR stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,283. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $282.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $2,194,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $2,194,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,930 shares of company stock worth $29,059,240. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.
United Therapeutics Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.