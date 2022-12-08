Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys 52,587 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 477,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,587 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after buying an additional 3,722,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 30.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after buying an additional 405,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after buying an additional 905,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,805,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,448,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,805,820 shares in the company, valued at $115,448,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ CTKB traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,364. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

