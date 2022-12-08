Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,004,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verastem by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verastem by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236,273 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Verastem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Verastem Stock Up 2.6 %

Verastem Profile

Shares of Verastem stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,102. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

