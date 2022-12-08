Pura Vida Investments LLC Purchases 771,435 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 1,863.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 771,435 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 3.31% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KALV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,437. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

