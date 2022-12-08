Pura Vida Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Pura Vida Investments LLC cut its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,363 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,720 shares of company stock worth $190,537. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.99. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

