Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $3 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $1,429,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Humana by 23.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,561,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Humana by 1.7% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Trading Down 0.0 %

Humana Announces Dividend

Shares of Humana stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $548.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,010. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.26 and a 200 day moving average of $492.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

