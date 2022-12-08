Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 63.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the second quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IMCR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,152. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $69.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Immunocore

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMCR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.