Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Invitation Homes Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Invitation Homes in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Invitation Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.

INVH has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 151.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

