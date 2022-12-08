Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Raised by Capital One Financial

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

NYSE:FRT opened at $107.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.