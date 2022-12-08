QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Insider Alexander H. Rogers Sells 26,427 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Rating) insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $118.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

