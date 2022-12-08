Quantstamp Hits Market Capitalization of $8.76 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and $38,510.36 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $926.88 or 0.05497333 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00502563 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.85 or 0.30039684 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

