RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.16

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.16 and traded as low as $10.19. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 10,228 shares trading hands.

RADCOM Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in RADCOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,621,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after buying an additional 55,489 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in RADCOM by 11.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 7.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RADCOM during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.