Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METC stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $136.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 23.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 197,224 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.