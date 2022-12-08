Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Rand Capital Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:RAND opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

