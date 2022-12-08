Ratan Capital Management LP Has $3 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 975.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.5% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.48. 134,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,357,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $197.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

