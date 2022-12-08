Raydium (RAY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.08 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $29.69 million and $8.08 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,230,076 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

