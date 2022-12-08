Raymond James Begins Coverage on RXO (NYSE:RXO)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RXO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE:RXO opened at $18.12 on Monday. RXO has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About RXO

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

