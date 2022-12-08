Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report released on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.92.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$24.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$41.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.