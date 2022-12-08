Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 8.4%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares were down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $36.28. Approximately 4,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 659,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

