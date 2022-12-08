Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 8.4%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) shares were down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $36.28. Approximately 4,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 659,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

