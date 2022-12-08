Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP):

12/6/2022 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/6/2022 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/25/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $2.00.

11/9/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/16/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Thursday. 59,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,218. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.85. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 322,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 653,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,559,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

