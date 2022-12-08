Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP):
- 12/6/2022 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/6/2022 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/3/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2022 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $2.00.
- 11/9/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Thursday. 59,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,218. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.85. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.86.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
