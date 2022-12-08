Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Declares GBX 7.50 Dividend

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Redde Northgate Trading Up 0.8 %

REDD opened at GBX 400 ($4.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Redde Northgate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.50 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 445 ($5.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £920.52 million and a PE ratio of 1,000.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 339.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 347.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REDD shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 556 ($6.78) price objective on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

