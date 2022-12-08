Reef One Day Volume Hits $11.75 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Reef has a total market capitalization of $61.66 million and $11.75 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Reef

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,784,489,857 coins and its circulating supply is 20,784,464,564 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

