Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stake Raised by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3,746.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 97.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 112.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Several research firms have commented on REG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.