Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $512.63

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.63 ($6.25) and traded as high as GBX 543.40 ($6.63). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 540 ($6.58), with a volume of 11,914,922 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.86) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.32) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.93) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 632.14 ($7.71).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,850.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 521.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 513.50.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.